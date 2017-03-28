City of Reno Begins Flood Barrier Construction in Silver Lake Ar - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

City of Reno Begins Flood Barrier Construction in Silver Lake Area

From the City of Reno:

The City of Reno is continuing emergency flood-protection measures for the industrial buildings that surround Silver Lake in the Stead area.

The City of Reno is deploying HESCO® barriers in anticipation of snowmelt runoff from Peavine Mountain within the West Lemmon Valley watershed, which feeds Silver Lake. These protection measures will assist in preventing flooding of Moya Boulevard and also keep vital transportation corridors open and accessible to the public.

The water-storage capacity at Silver Lake is enhanced by a large, nearby water detention basin that was created by warehouse developers during the building process. The detention basin is designed to hold additional runoff and prevent Silver Lake from overflowing. The detention basin is located east of Moya Boulevard and south of Echo Avenue.

The HESCO® barriers are expected to be completed in about nine days. More information, including sandbag locations, is available at Reno.gov/News.

The City of Reno signed a Declaration of the Existence of a Local State of Emergency on March 17, 2017 due to flood threats in the West Lemmon Valley watershed, specifically the industrial buildings that surround Silver Lake in the Stead area.

On February 23, 2017, Washoe County signed a Declaration of Emergency due to the ongoing flooding issues throughout the County, including areas in the North Valleys, Lemmon Valley, Palomino Valley and Rancho Haven.

The City is collaborating with the State of Nevada, Washoe County and the North Valleys Incident Command Team on Lemmon Valley and Stead flood mitigation, which includes three impacted watersheds: Cold Springs (White Lake), West Lemmon Valley (Silver Lake) and East Lemmon Valley (Swan Lake).

City of Reno residents and businesses can call Reno Direct at 775-334-4636, during normal business hours, to report flooding.

Washoe County’s latest Lemmon Valley Flooding Update contains multiple community resources, including a community meeting on Wednesday, March 29 at O’Brien Middle School (10500 Stead Boulevard) at 6 p.m. Residents in unincorporated Washoe County who are experiencing flooding can call 775-328-2180. 

