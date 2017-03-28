Washoe County Sheriff's Office Seeks Information About Missing 6 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Sheriff's Office Seeks Information About Missing 63-Year-Old Man

Thomas Lepp Thomas Lepp

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a 63-year-old man who has not been seen or heard from in nearly two weeks.

Thomas Lee Lepp of Sun Valley was last seen at the Veteran’s Hospital on Kirman Avenue on Friday, March 17, 2017. Detectives do not have reason to believe he is in any danger at this time, however, Lepp’s family is concerned for his well-being and the Sheriff’s Office would appreciate any information to help locate him.  

Lepp is described as white, 5'11" inches tall, approximately 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Thomas Lepp’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)

