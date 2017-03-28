Nevada Inmate From Elko Dies Serving Sexual Assault Sentence - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Inmate From Elko Dies Serving Sexual Assault Sentence

John Layton Stokes John Layton Stokes

Nevada prison officials say a 56-year-old inmate from Elko who was serving 13 years to life for sexual assault causing injury has died at a prison outside Las Vegas.

The state Department of Corrections said Tuesday that John Layton Stokes was found dead about 1 p.m. Monday at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs.

A department spokeswoman says Stokes was found dead in bed in a solo cell.

The Clark County coroner is conducting an autopsy to determine how he died.

Stokes was originally imprisoned in 1991 after his conviction in Elko County.

He was paroled in 2013 and returned to prison in February after violating conditions of his release.

