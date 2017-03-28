Nevada Inmate From Elko Dies Serving Sexual Assault Sentence

Twelve republican senators say they will not vote for the AHCA in its current form, including Nevada's Senator Dean Heller. Heller says a 'yes' vote would be a vote against Nevada.More >>
Twelve republican senators say they will not vote for the AHCA in its current form, including Nevada's Senator Dean Heller. Heller says a 'yes' vote would be a vote against Nevada.More >>
The State Department says it will start implementing President Donald Trump's ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries 72 hours after it was partly reinstated by the Supreme Court.More >>
The State Department says it will start implementing President Donald Trump's ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries 72 hours after it was partly reinstated by the Supreme Court.More >>
Six weeks after surgery and Sharon's dog Grace is finally getting back to her old self. She's wearing a new mask though. It's called Outfox and is designed to keep harmful weeds away from your pet's face.More >>
Six weeks after surgery and Sharon's dog Grace is finally getting back to her old self. She's wearing a new mask though. It's called Outfox and is designed to keep harmful weeds away from your pet's face.More >>
The California Highway Patrol is hosting Coffee with a Cop on Friday, June 30 where members of the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, Alpine County Sheriff, and community members will gather in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships.More >>
The California Highway Patrol is hosting Coffee with a Cop on Friday, June 30 where members of the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, Alpine County Sheriff, and community members will gather in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships.More >>
The Bureau of Land Management says fire restrictions start Friday in western Nevada, and will last until further notice.More >>
The Bureau of Land Management says fire restrictions start Friday in western Nevada, and will last until further notice.More >>
Starting on Saturday, AB 334 makes it illegal to go too slow in the fast lane.More >>
Starting on Saturday, AB 334 makes it illegal to go too slow in the fast lane.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
The Division of Insurance has announced that Nevada’s insurance carriers that participate in the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange have decided to only offer coverage to Clark, Washoe, and Nye counties beginning in 2018.More >>
The Division of Insurance has announced that Nevada’s insurance carriers that participate in the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange have decided to only offer coverage to Clark, Washoe, and Nye counties beginning in 2018.More >>