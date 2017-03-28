Sparks Police Seek 3 Suspects in McDonald's Fraud Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Seek 3 Suspects in McDonald's Fraud Case

Police officers need your help finding three women in connection with a burglary/fraud case at a Sparks McDonald’s.

Police say on January 15th, three African-American women bought numerous gift cards using fraudulent credit cards at the Brierley Way location.

Police say the gift cards totaled several thousand dollars. 

The three suspects made the purchases on January 15th while only two returned to McDonald’s on January 29th to buy more gift cards.

All the suspects left in a black four-door sedan.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. A $500 reward is being offered.

