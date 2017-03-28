President Trump Declares Major Disaster for Nevada Flood Victims

President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster across much of northern Nevada trying to recover from a severe winter full of floods and mudslides.



The White House said in a statement Tuesday the declaration will make federal disaster assistance available to Washoe and Douglas counties around Reno and Carson City, as well as north-central Nevada's Humboldt County and Elko County stretching to the Utah line.



The declaration includes reservation lands of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, and the South Fork Band of Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone in Elko County. Federal funding also will be available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.



The winter has been one of wettest on record across much of northern Nevada, with more than 58 feet of snow atop the Mount Rose ski resort southwest of Reno. (AP)

Governor Brian Sandoval today announced that federal assistance will be made available to the State of Nevada in order to help state, tribal, and local public infrastructure recovery efforts in response to severe weather events from February 5 – February 22, 2017. The approval for public assistance and hazard mitigation support follows a formal request sent from Governor Sandoval to President Donald Trump and Federal Emergency Management Agency. Individual assistance for Washoe County and Elko County is still under review.

“Many of our neighbors, friends, and loved ones were directly affected by the severe weather events of this past winter. These funds will help our local governments rebuild so that our communities can be made whole, once again.” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “I am grateful for the cooperation from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, FEMA, and the recognition of the urgency of the situation. We will continue to work with our federal partners as they evaluate individual assistance needs but the Nevadans who are still suffering will continue to remain a state resources priority,”

"This Presidential Major Disaster Declaration is the second of 2017, and signifies the beginning of an extraordinary year in our state," said Caleb Cage, Chief of the Nevada Division of Emergency Management. "It also signifies the continued commitment to preparedness, response, and recovery by local, state, tribal, and federal partners."

On March 9, 2017, Governor Sandoval sent a letter to President Donald Trump and Acting Regional Administrator Dr. Ahsha Tribble requesting a major disaster declaration for the State of Nevada as a result of February flooding in the counties of Washoe, Elko, Humboldt, Douglas, areas including the South Fork Band of Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, and Carson City. The Governor sent a letter requesting direct federal support, and federal assistance through the Public Assistance, Individual Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Program. In addition to this aid, the Governor issued a request to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) for Advanced Measures for the continued flooding in the Lemmon Valley area of Washoe County. Specifically, the state requested assistance from the ACE to provide “materials, personnel or both to create a 4-mile long barrier” surrounding the flood area to further mitigate the spread of floodwaters.

On March 9th, Senators Dean Heller (R-NV) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) also urged President Trump and requested the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provide disaster assistance for the state of Nevada following devastating flooding.

“This past month, devastating storms rocked Northern Nevada and destroyed homes, property, and roads. Our state needs relief, and that’s why I have been working with the Administration, Nevada delegation, and Governor Sandoval to ensure that our state receives the resources it needs to rebuild,” said Heller. “I welcome the Administration’s announcement, and I will continue to monitor the ongoing flooding closely and collaborate with state, local, and federal officials to help Nevada communities recover.”

“Northern Nevadans whose homes and livelihood have been affected by severe flooding need our support so they can continue to rebuild,” said Cortez Masto. “Federal relief is essential and would aide ongoing recovery efforts already provided by our State and local governments, Nevada Tribes, and nonprofit organizations. Roads and bridges that were damaged by the floods would also benefit from federal funding, ensuring that they are repaired and restored for the safety of all Nevadans. I am pleased that the administration recognizes the need for Nevadans to receive federal assistant to recover from devastating floods, and hope that the they heed our request for Individual Assistance for Elko and Washoe counties.”