Catholic Charities in Need of Easter Basket Donations for Needy Children

From Catholic Charities & the St. Vincent’s Programs:

Catholic Charities & the St. Vincent’s Programs is asking community members for donations of pre-filled Easter baskets for the local children who are served by our poverty assistance programs. We hope to collect at least 600 baskets before our distribution on April 9, and we still have a long way to go to meet our goal.

We are asking for the following:

- Pre-filled Easter baskets of a $20 maximum value for boys and girls, ages 1-12 (candy, toys, toiletries, games, etc.)

- Empty Easter baskets/buckets, toys, treats, cellophane, etc.

- Cash donations to purchase and fill additional baskets

Baskets can be dropped off at either of our 2 thrift stores:

- St. Vincent’s Thrift Shop at 500 East Fourth Street, Reno

- St. Vincent’s Super Thrift Store at 190 E. Glendale Avenue, Sparks

Or any Catholic Charities donation drop-off location (visit ccsnn.org for a complete list of locations).

Please specify upon drop-off that the items are for “Operation Easter Basket.” Monetary donations can be sent to: P.O. Box 5099 Reno, NV 89513.

Catholic Charities will distribute the baskets at our “Operation Easter Basket” pancake breakfast and party in the St. Vincent’s Dining Room on Sunday, April 9 from 12-3 p.m. Donations are being accepted until Friday, April 7. The event is free for qualified needy families that pre-register. Space limited to the first 600 children signed up. In order to reserve a spot, please visit the Operation Easter Basket page at ccsnn.org.

