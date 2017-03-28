Parole & Probation Seeks Habitual Criminal Who May Be in Reno Area

The Department of Parole and Probation is asking for help finding a man with an extensive criminal history who may be in the Reno area.

Authorities say 51-year-old David Howell was sentenced as a habitual criminal after he stole an elderly victim’s purse inside a casino containing about $45,000 in winnings.

Investigators say he absconded from supervision in December 2016 and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Howell is 6’1” tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his left arm with the words ‘I Heart JDC’, one on the right arm that says ‘Silk 360’ and two on his left shoulder that say ‘David’ and ‘Darius.’

Authorities say he has an extensive criminal history including felonies for burglary, residential burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. P&P says this coupled with his history of substance abuse categorize him as high risk and you are cautioned against making personal contact with him.

If you know where he is, call the Fugitive Apprehension unit at 775-684-2644.