Secret Service Examines Suspicious Package Near White House - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Secret Service Examines Suspicious Package Near White House

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Secret Service Courtesy: Secret Service

The Secret Service says they have taken a man into custody who was carrying a package near the White House after he made suspicious comments to an officer.
    
A Secret Service official says an explosive ordinance team was on the scene on Tuesday morning to examine the package about a block from the White House.
    
A security perimeter was established near the White House grounds, but Secret Service officials say all other West Wing activity is proceeding normally.
    
The investigation comes after two recent fence-jumping incidents at the White House. A California man was charged with jumping the fence while carrying two cans of Mace. And a woman from Washington state got tangled up in her shoelaces trying to jump the fence last week.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.