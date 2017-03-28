Supreme Court Weighs Deportation Case

The Supreme Court is trying to figure out whether immigrants should get a second chance in court when bad legal advice leads to a guilty plea and certain deportation.



The justices seemed divided during an argument Tuesday about what to do in cases in which the evidence against criminal defendants is strong and the chances of acquittal by a jury are remote.



The court is considering the case of Jae Lee, a South Korean immigrant who was facing drug charges.



Lee pleaded guilty after his lawyer mistakenly assured him a conviction would not lead to deportation.



The Trump administration is arguing the outcome at trial would have been the same. The administration has pledged to increase deportations, with a focus on immigrants who have been convicted of crimes.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)