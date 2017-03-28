Parking Lot at Pah Rah Mountain Park Closed Wednesday

From the City of Sparks:

Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 29, the parking lot at Pah Rah Mountain Park will be closed due to the installation of new prefabricated restrooms. The closure is expected to take place for one day.

Pah Rah Mountain Park, located at 1750 Shadow Lane, features an all abilities playground with a fully integrated play environment for children of all ages and abilities. Additional amenities include two other playgrounds, a volleyball court, basketball courts, picnic areas, tennis courts, horseshoe pits, and several levels of playfields for a variety of activities.

For more information, call (775) 353-2376.

