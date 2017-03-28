Rep. Nunes Rebuffs Calls to Step Down From Intel Post

The chairman of the House intelligence committee investigating Russian activities during the presidential election says he's not going to step down.



Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., asked reporters, "Why would I?" when they asked whether he was stepping down in response to growing calls from some lawmakers. He dismissed those comments as "a lot of politics."



Nunes is facing increasing pressure from Democrats to step away because he's seen as being too close to the White House, especially after he went to the White House grounds to review secret reports.

