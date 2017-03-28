Rep. Nunes Rebuffs Calls to Step Down From Intel Post - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Rep. Nunes Rebuffs Calls to Step Down From Intel Post

Posted: Updated:

The chairman of the House intelligence committee investigating Russian activities during the presidential election says he's not going to step down.
    
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., asked reporters, "Why would I?" when they asked whether he was stepping down in response to growing calls from some lawmakers. He dismissed those comments as "a lot of politics."
    
Nunes is facing increasing pressure from Democrats to step away because he's seen as being too close to the White House, especially after he went to the White House grounds to review secret reports.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.