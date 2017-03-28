NDOT Advises of Traffic Lane Shifts on Geiger Grade

From the Nevada Department of Transportation:

The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising of traffic lane shifts and reduced speeds near the State Route 341/Geiger Grade summit following rockfall onto the roadway.

This weekend, smaller rock and mud fell from a roadside shoulder onto the roadway close to the summit near milepost seven. No injuries were reported.

Concrete barrier was placed to help keep rockfall from the travel lanes. NDOT and contractor Sierra Nevada Construction also shifted traffic lanes away from the rockfall area. Travel speeds will be reduced through the area. The lane shifts and reduced traffic speeds are anticipated to be in place until snow melts and excess storm-related soil saturation has evaporated for further stabilization of the roadside slope. At that point, remaining boulders and loose earth is planned to be removed from the roadside slope.

With this winter’s heavy precipitation across the region, NDOT reminds motorists of the increased likelihood of rockslides and mudslides in mountainous areas. Drivers are reminded to always drive safely with their attention on the road ahead. Updated state road conditions are available by logging onto nvroads.com or dialing 511 before driving.

