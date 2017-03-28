Authorities Seek 2 Suspects After Reported Home Burglary in Washoe Valley

From Washoe County Sheriff's Office:

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for the public’s help with identifying two burglary suspects who broke into the historic Winter’s Mansion in Washoe Valley early Tuesday morning. The suspects reportedly stole a number of antiques from the mansion.

At approximately 4:10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28th, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the historic home located on Old U.S. 395 South just north of the Bowers Mansion exit to I-580.

Deputies determined two suspects had entered the mansion illegally based on surveillance video. It was not known if the suspects were still in the mansion so a perimeter was set and the Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called to safely clear the residence. SWAT determined the suspects were no longer on scene.

The suspects are described as two white males of medium height and build. Both were wearing black jackets and white hoodies. The suspects reportedly stole a number of antiques from the mansion.

Anyone with information about the suspects in this residential burglary is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. A $500 reward is being offered.