Authorities Seek 2 Suspects After Reported Home Burglary in Washoe Valley

The Justice Department is giving up the legal fight over the name of the Washington Redskins.More >>
Senate Republicans are considering keeping a big tax increase President Obama enacted in their health care bill.More >>
The City of Reno is adding a new special events space to downtown near the Reno Arch. The venue will host a free Thursday evening summer concert series.More >>
The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump.More >>
The Forest Service is responding to a reported wildland fire south of Reno in the area of Rosachi Ranch near Yerington.More >>
Starting on Saturday, AB 334 makes it illegal to go too slow in the fast lane.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
The Division of Insurance has announced that Nevada’s insurance carriers that participate in the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange have decided to only offer coverage to Clark, Washoe, and Nye counties beginning in 2018.More >>
