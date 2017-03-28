Nevada Bill Would Mandate Overdose Medications at Schools - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Bill Would Mandate Overdose Medications at Schools

Drugs that can counter the effects of an opioid overdose would be required on all Nevada public school campuses under a bill state lawmakers are introducing.

It would mandate all public and charter schools keep at least two doses of naloxone hydrochloride or other emergency opioid medications on site.

It would also allow pharmacists to dispense the medication to any individuals without a prescription.

Members of the Assembly Health and Human Services Committee are responding to an opioid epidemic that's killed at least 165,000 Americans since 2000.

They introduced Assembly Bill 428 Monday.

Prescription painkillers OxyContin, Vicodin and Percocet are among the most widely prescribed and deadly drugs. Heroin is also an opioid.

Other states have recently required or authorized schools to maintain the antidote alongside epinephrine pens and inhalers.

