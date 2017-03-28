Authorities Reopen Portion of Pyramid Highway in Sparks

Sparks Police officers say Pyramid Highway was closed in both directions near Queen and Disc Drive after they responded to a barricaded subject early Tuesday morning.

Officers say they were called to a dirt area west of Pyramid Highway between Queen Way and Disc Drive after responding to a report of a person who barricaded themselves in their vehicle on Tuesday, March 28 at about 4:44 am.

Pyramid Highway was reopened later that morning and authorities tell us that the situation is now safe.