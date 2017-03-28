Co-Founder of eBravium App Wins Sontag Award

The Tank fire is burning Southwest of Carlin Nevada.More >>
The Tank fire is burning Southwest of Carlin Nevada.More >>
The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team wants everyone to enjoy fireworks shows and to remember that fireworks are illegal in the Tahoe Basin and much of the surrounding area.More >>
The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team wants everyone to enjoy fireworks shows and to remember that fireworks are illegal in the Tahoe Basin and much of the surrounding area.More >>
Oswaldo Arcia and Kristopher Negron each blasted solo home runs to give the Aces their only two runs of the eveningMore >>
Oswaldo Arcia and Kristopher Negron each blasted solo home runs to give the Aces their only two runs of the eveningMore >>
Host families are needed for the International Student Services program at Truckee Meadows Community College. With Reno's continued growth and expansion, TMCC is looking to draw international students to the area. They need 10 host families for the upcoming Fall semester.More >>
Host families are needed for the International Student Services program at Truckee Meadows Community College. With Reno's continued growth and expansion, TMCC is looking to draw international students to the area. They need 10 host families for the upcoming Fall semester.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
Reno Police say a man pulled out a knife on a Walmart employee and is now in custody.More >>
Reno Police say a man pulled out a knife on a Walmart employee and is now in custody.More >>