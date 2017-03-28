Co-Founder of eBravium App Wins Sontag Award

The winner of the 6th Annual Sontag Entrepreneurship Competition was announced Monday afternoon at the luncheon ceremony.

Cody Grimes, co-founder of "eBravium," was the winner of this year's award. Grimes is a grad student at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The Sontag Entrepreneurship Award was made possible through a major gift from University alumnus, Rick Sontag. The endowment created by the gift funds the award.

Grimes was one of five student business teams to enter this year. He walked away with the $50,000 award, although he says he did not expect to win the grand prize.

eBravium is a scientific program designed to combat the negative effects of excessive screen time with children. It also aims to enhance their behavior and self-esteem. It works by requiring the kids to complete academic questions before being able to access or unlock the screen for leisure activities.

Grimes and his father, who is also a co-founder, were first inspired in 2012. They began work on the project back in March of 2014 and have since been testing the technology with partnerships from local schools. Through this, they were able to prove claims about the effects this has on a child's developing brain. With results in hand, they were awarded a Phase One grant from the National Science Foundation.

Now, with funds from the Sontag award, Grimes says they can purchase additional hardware to expand locally and seek further results from their scientific studies. eBravium founders have high hopes for this innovative platform to be successful in a world where technology is ever-evolving.

They will try for a Phase Two grant from the National Science Foundation with further results and they hope to have an eBravium beta launch within six to nine months.

One long-term goal for eBravium is to license their technology to education giants like McGraw Hill and Pearson so they can reach even more children, nationwide.