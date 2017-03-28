Wilbur D. May Arboretum Offers Horticulture Training for Volunteers

Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Garden offers a series of horticulture training classes to become a volunteer.

A series of classes are being offered to expand your gardening knowledge with invaluable information specific to our high elevation Great Basin environment including garden tours, demonstration, and opportunities to practice what you’ve learned are included. Classes will be held at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park in the Ranch House at 1595 N. Sierra Street in Reno.

Classes will be held from April 4 through April 25 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Class size is limited to 30 people and preregistration is required.

For more information or to register, contact Volunteer Coordinator Denise Evans at devans@washoecounty.us or (775) 785-4512 x107.

Registration Options:

1. $25 for the series and a 25-hour volunteer requirement to be fulfilled in 2017

2. $75 for the series with no volunteer requirement

3. A la cart - $15 per class, subject to availability

Fees include class materials and light refreshments. Payment must be received in order to reserve a seat.

Checks can be made payable to the “May Arboretum”, and sent to Volunteer Coordinator, Denise Evans at 1595 N. Sierra Street, Reno, NV 89503. They are unable to accept payment by credit card.

Class Schedule

WEEK #1:

Tues. April 4, 9:00am-12:00pm: Introduction & Arboretum History/Tour

Denise Evans, Washoe County Parks Volunteer Coordinator, will give an overview of available volunteer positions and the most common Arboretum volunteer tasks.

Bill Carlos, Washoe County Horticulturist, will give a presentation on how the Arboretum was established, followed by a one hour tour of the gardens. (Weather permitting)

Wed. April 5, 9:00am-11:30am: Botany for Gardeners

Nathan Daniel, M.S., Executive Director, Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation, will give an introduction to plant taxonomy and botany. Key concepts such as classification, floral anatomy, tree anatomy, plant key and a discussion on native plants will be included.

Thurs. April 6, 9:00am-11:30am: Nevada Soils

Bill Carlos, Washoe County Horticulturist, will present an overview of soil, water and plant relationships. Learn about local soil problems such as high salts, high soil pH and how to correct them. A presentation will also be given on improving the soil using organic material.

WEEK #2:

Tues. April 11, 9:00am-11:30am: Plant Nutrition & Fertilizers

Heidi A. Kratsch, PhD, CH Horticulture Specialist, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, will focus on plant nutrients for our local climate and soil conditions. Mineral and nutrient deficiencies will be discussed as well as the correct use of organic and inorganic fertilizers.

Wed. 4/12, 9:00am-11:30am: Plant Disease Identification & Disorders

Leslie Lyles, M.S., Horticultural Consultant and ISA Certified Arborist, will discuss local plant diseases including identification and controls.

Thurs. 4/13, 9:00am-11:30am: Plant Insect Identification and Control

Jeff Knight, State Entomologist, Nevada Department of Agriculture, will discuss insects that feed on ornamental trees, shrubs and vines and their controls.

WEEK #3:

Tues. April 18, 9:00am-11:30am: Planting & Maintaining Plants in the Arboretum

Bill Carlos, Washoe County Horticulturist, will review details of deadheading, watering, weeding and general tasks of the Arboretum. Additional topics include choosing the right plant for the right place, hardiness zones, proper planting techniques, and plant collection and accession policy procedures.

Optional Modules:

The last two days of class are optional modules, giving participants the opportunity to receive additional training on special areas of interest. Demonstration and group practice are incorporated, along with an informative presentation. Join as many as you would like.

Wed. April 19, 9:00am-12:00pm – Proper Tree Pruning Techniques with Phil Brazier, Horticulture Assistant and ISA Certified Arborist. Learn when to prune, best practices, safety, and use of proper tools.

Wed. April 19, 1:00pm-3:00pm – Intro to the Arboretum Greenhouse with Bill Carlos, Washoe County Horticulturalist. Learn greenhouse policies and propagation techniques.

Thurs. April 20, 9:00am-12:00pm – Proper Perennial Care and Pruning Techniques; Rose Care and Pruning with Arboretum staff. Delve deeper into the specifics of caring for the particular perennials, including the Rose Garden, within the Arboretum.

Thurs. April 20, 1:00pm-3:00pm – Becoming the Best Tour Guide with Bill Carlos, Washoe County Horticulturist and Arboretum staff. Learn various presentation techniques and procedures for conducting tours to children and adults at the Arboretum.

WEEK #4:

Tues. April 25, 10:00am-1:00pm – End of Class Celebration & Group Project Day! Receive a certificate of completion, participate in a volunteer project as a group, and celebrate with a potluck luncheon.

Please note that topics and speakers are subject to change without notice