NDOT Hosts Public Meeting on State Route 28 Construction Updates

From the Nevada Department of Transportation:

The Nevada Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting on Thursday, March 30 to provide information and updates on construction of a State Route 28 shared-use path and highway safety, accessibility and water quality enhancements.

Begun last year, the multi-year project will build a three-plus mile shared-use path from the south end of Incline Village to Sand Harbor State Park. The public meeting will provide project updates and schedules for this summer’s construction, and offer virtual reality tours of the future path.

Last year, crews excavated approximately 10,000 cubic yards of material, including to construct an underpass beneath the highway to bring the future shared use path from the east to west side of the road near the Flume Trail. Work also began on three new parking areas located near the Ponderosa Ranch and Tunnel Creek Café to provide safer parking options for the one million recreationists who visit the area each year. In addition, a sewer (effluent) pipe was relocated near Hidden Beach.

The next phases of construction will include initial path construction, retaining wall construction and water quality and erosion control improvements to help preserve the quality of stormwater entering Lake Tahoe.

More than two and a half million vehicles a year travel on State Route 28, mixing with as many as 2,000 pedestrian and bicyclists who park and recreate near the roadside on peak days and creating safety and accessibility concerns on the mountainous highway. The additional pathway and parking areas will enhance safety and mobility for everyone on the roadway.

The public meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the Chateau located at 955 Fairway Boulevard in Incline Village, with an informational presentation held at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend the open-format meeting at any time between 4 and 7 p.m. to discuss the project and provide comments. Further project information is available at www.nevadadot.com/SR28 or by dialing (775) 888-7000.