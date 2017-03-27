AP: President Trump to Sign Order Aimed to Change Measures Against Global Warming

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday that will suspend, rescind or flag for review more than a half-dozen measures that were part of former President Barack Obama's sweeping plan to curb global warming.



It includes a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.



The president's order will also lift a 14-month-old moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands.



The contents of the order were outlined to reporters by a senior White House official. Aides insisted the official speak without attribution, despite President Trump's criticism of the use of unnamed sources.



Trump, who has called global warming a "hoax," has repeatedly criticized the power-plant rule and others as an attack on American workers and the struggling U.S. coal industry.

