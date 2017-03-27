Cameron Oliver Declares for NBA Draft

Nevada Sophomore Forward Cameron Oliver has declared for the NBA Draft in a video message posted on the Wolf Pack Basketball team's Twitter account.

However Oliver has yet to hire an agent, maintaining his amateur status. He has until June 12th to remove his name from the draft if he chooses to comeback to school.

This should come as no surprise as Oliver did the same thing after last season's CBI Championship before ultimately returning to Nevada for his Sophomore campaign.

In the majority of NBA Mock Drafts Oliver is projected to be a late first round to early second round pick.

In the 2016-17 season Oliver averaged 16 points a game to go with nearly nine rebounds while breaking the 1000 point mark for career points.