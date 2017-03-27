Cameron Oliver Declares for NBA Draft - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Cameron Oliver Declares for NBA Draft

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: University of Nevada, Cam Oliver Courtesy: University of Nevada, Cam Oliver

Nevada Sophomore Forward Cameron Oliver has declared for the NBA Draft in a video message posted on the Wolf Pack Basketball team's Twitter account.

However Oliver has yet to hire an agent, maintaining his amateur status. He has until June 12th to remove his name from the draft if he chooses to comeback to school. 

This should come as no surprise as Oliver did the same thing after last season's CBI Championship before ultimately returning to Nevada for his Sophomore campaign.

In the majority of NBA Mock Drafts Oliver is projected to be a late first round to early second round pick.

In the 2016-17 season Oliver averaged 16 points a game to go with nearly nine rebounds while breaking the 1000 point mark for career points.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.