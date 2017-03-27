Costly Storms: Response to Snow and Flooding by the Numbers

There's no doubt the weather in early 2017 was historic and according to the numbers, it was costly, especially compared to the recent drought years.

We gathered numbers from local and state agencies for northwestern Nevada to get a better picture of how much this winter has cost, dividing them into two groups. The first, is snow removal and abatement, to show how much it cost to keep snow and ice off area roads. The second, is emergency repairs to roads in response to the massive flood events. We have collected numbers to compare (with some exceptions) the Nevada Department of Transportation, Washoe County, The City of Reno and The City of Sparks, starting in 2012.

For Snow Removal and Ice Abatement:

Nevada Department of Transportation Year (Jan-Feb only) Snow Response Cost 2012 $1,362,580 2013 $1,446,257 2014 $951,066 2015 $392,649 2016 $1,987,070 2017 $2,906,021

Washoe County Year (Jan-Feb only) Snow Response Cost 2012 $272,497 2013 $209,660 2014 $230,577 2015 $109,315 2016 $525,329 2017 $580,172

City of Sparks Year (Jan-Feb only) Snow Response Cost 2012 $51,846 2013 $15,041 2014 $11,840 2015 $78 2016 $51,866 2017 $107,101

City of Reno* Year (winter months) Snow Response Cost 2012/13 $315,601 2013/14 $273,222 2014/15 $56,809 2015/16 $681,129 2016/17 $807,109 * Total year (Jan/Feb breakdown not available)

Breaking down the costs associated with flood response and emergency storm repairs is a little more difficult. Officials with NDOT say they haven't been able to calculate the exact cost of storm related repairs, but the number has exceeded $10 million. The federal government has reimbursed the agency for about $3 million so far.

Our public records request submitted to Reno was only returned with snow removal numbers and no weather related repair numbers.

The City of Sparks has numbers on repairs, not including costs that occurred during the declared emergency. Officials say that is accounted for separately and "in a different fashion to satisfy potential FEMA requirements."

Year Flood Response 2012 $10,431 2013 $579 2014 $312 2015 $1,205 2016 $10,967 2017 $124,423

Here are the costs associated with flood/emergency repairs for Washoe County Roads