Costly Storms: Response to Snow and Flooding by the Numbers

There's no doubt the weather in early 2017 was historic and according to the numbers, it was costly, especially compared to the recent drought years.

We gathered numbers from local and state agencies for northwestern Nevada to get a better picture of how much this winter has cost, dividing them into two groups. The first, is snow removal and abatement, to show how much it cost to keep snow and ice off area roads. The second, is emergency repairs to roads in response to the massive flood events. We have collected numbers to compare (with some exceptions) the Nevada Department of Transportation, Washoe County, The City of Reno and The City of Sparks, starting in 2012.  

For Snow Removal and Ice Abatement:

Nevada Department of Transportation
Year (Jan-Feb only) Snow Response Cost
2012 $1,362,580
2013 $1,446,257
2014 $951,066
2015 $392,649
2016 $1,987,070
2017 $2,906,021

Washoe County
Year (Jan-Feb only) Snow Response Cost
2012 $272,497
2013 $209,660
2014 $230,577
2015 $109,315
2016 $525,329
2017 $580,172

City of Sparks
Year (Jan-Feb only) Snow Response Cost
2012 $51,846
2013 $15,041
2014 $11,840
2015 $78
2016 $51,866
2017 $107,101

City of Reno*
Year (winter months) Snow Response Cost
2012/13                                                $315,601
2013/14 $273,222
2014/15 $56,809
2015/16                                                    $681,129
2016/17 $807,109
* Total year (Jan/Feb breakdown not available)

Breaking down the costs associated with flood response and emergency storm repairs is a little more difficult. Officials with NDOT say they haven't been able to calculate the exact cost of storm related repairs, but the number has exceeded $10 million. The federal government has reimbursed the agency for about $3 million so far.

Our public records request submitted to Reno was only returned with snow removal numbers and no weather related repair numbers.

The City of Sparks has numbers on repairs, not including costs that occurred during the declared emergency. Officials say that is accounted for separately and "in a different fashion to satisfy potential FEMA requirements."

Year Flood Response
2012            $10,431
2013 $579
2014 $312
2015 $1,205
2016 $10,967
2017 $124,423

Here are the costs associated with flood/emergency repairs for Washoe County Roads

Year Flood Response
2012            $33,418
2013 $1,291
2014 $4,839
2015 $28,064
2016 $2,780
2017 $723,952
