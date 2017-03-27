The Highland Canal Storm Drain Project

A new storm drain being constructed in west Reno will have West 4th street closed in both directions between Exit 8 off Interstate-80 and Woodland Avenue for the next three weeks.

We stopped by the work site on day 1 – Monday, March 27, 2017. Part of the road past Woodland has already been moved away... to make way for the six foot wide storm drain that will be placed here.

Next, the big earth movers will cut into the hillside - a 20% grade - then along the existing Highland Canal. "Approximately 5,000 lineal feet of reinforced concrete pipe,” says the project coordinator Steve Gamilis with the City of Reno.

The Highland Canal sits high above West 4th Street, overlooking the Truckee River. It carries the water that we drink, but it also gets a lot of run-off debris and animal waste. The storm drain will catch all of that before it hits the canal.

Kerri Lanza is a Senior Civil Engineer with Reno Public Works, "Major storms can produce sediments and erosion that cause nutrients to the water, so separating those waters with a storm drain will keep the erosion from causing storm.”

The debris-filled water will get routed to the Truckee River via the new storm drain. The water in the canal will stay cleaner - saving time and money at the TMWA treatment center.

"The Western Regional Water Commission is providing funding, as well as the Truckee River fund and also TMWA. the Truckee Meadows Water Authority. The city of Reno and Washoe County are also providing the construction oversight," says Lanza.

The total cost of the project is more than $4 million.

The road work is what will have West 4th street from Woodland to 1-80 closed - to cars and cyclists - in both directions until mid-April, but the entire project will take nine months.

http://renocitynv.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_LegiFile.aspx?ID=7546&highlightTerms=highland%20canal

http://www.reno.gov/government/departments/public-works/traffic-engineering/road-closures

http://reno.gov/RoadClosures