Energy Secretary Rick Perry Visits Yucca Mountain

Energy Secretary Rick Perry visited Yucca Mountain on Monday, March 27 to tour the proposed Yucca Mountain Nuclear Waste Repository.

Following is a statement from United States Secretary of Energy Rick Perry:

“Earlier this morning, I toured the site of the proposed Yucca Mountain Nuclear Waste Repository. At the conclusion of that site visit, I met with Governor Brian Sandoval at the Nevada Supreme Court building to discuss the status of Yucca Mountain.

“Governor Sandoval and I had a frank and productive conversation, where he expressed his appreciation for my visit and reiterated his opposition to the proposed project. We have worked on a variety of subjects over the years. I value his friendship, leadership and look forward to staying in contact on this and other issues in the years ahead.

“I thanked him for the long and storied history the state of Nevada has had in our nuclear and defense industries. I stressed the need for Nevada to maintain its key role as we seek sensible, stable, and long term solutions to fulfilling our responsibility to safely manage spent nuclear fuel.

“The President has requested $120 million in his FY18 budget to restart the licensing proceedings for Yucca Mountain. Today’s meeting with Gov. Sandoval was the first step in a process that will involve talking with many federal, state, local, and commercial stakeholders.

“The State of Nevada has helped keep America strong, safe and secure since the earliest days of the Cold War. I look forward to the State of Nevada maintaining its leadership role in America’s safety and security.”

__________

Governor Brian Sandoval issued the following statement after meeting with United States Secretary of Energy Rick Perry at the Supreme Court Building in Las Vegas, NV:

“Secretary Perry and I have a longstanding friendship which began prior to my first election as Governor of Nevada. He informed me that he would be in Nevada and requested a meeting. We met today in Las Vegas and had a frank conversation on an array of issues. This meeting was not the beginning of a negotiation with regard to Yucca Mountain. I reaffirmed my unwavering opposition to any potential progress toward developing the site as a potential destination for high-level nuclear waste. Nevada has always worked with our federal partners on issues that could affect the Silver State, but the storage of high-level waste at Yucca Mountain is not something I am willing to consider.”

__________

Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District released the following statement on Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s visit to Yucca Mountain:

“Less than two weeks after Rick Perry’s friends in the Texas Attorney General’s Office sued the federal government to revive the failed Yucca Mountain waste dump and President Trump requested funding for it, I am troubled that the new Energy Secretary is visiting the site without informing members of the Nevada Congressional Delegation. Earlier this year, I wrote to President Trump to request that his administration visit Nevada and meet with experts who have spent years studying why the project imperils our state and nearly every congressional district in the country. The Trump administration has yet to acknowledge the invitation or the fact that Nevadans do not want a project that has dangerous implications for the environment, economy, and security of the region. Southern Nevada is not a wasteland, and I will continue to fight to protect it from becoming a dangerous dumping ground.”

__________

Representative Ruben J. Kihuen released the following statement on Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s visit to Yucca Mountain:

“Over the weekend I was informed of Secretary Perry’s planned visit to Yucca Mountain. It is important for Secretary Perry to see firsthand the negative impact this project would have on Nevadans. Our state shouldn’t serve as a dumping ground for the country’s nuclear waste. I have requested a meeting with the Secretary to discuss my concerns over installing a nuclear waste repository in Nevada’s backyard. I hope the Nevada delegation will continue to work cooperatively and constructively to keep this project from coming back from the dead.”

__________

U.S. Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) released the following statement on Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s visit to Yucca Mountain:

“I spoke with Secretary Perry ahead of his visit to Yucca Mountain and reiterated Nevada’s staunch opposition to turning Yucca into a nuclear waste dump. I welcome Secretary Perry’s visit to Nevada; it is important that he sees that our state is a national leader in renewable energy development and hub for energy-related research and development, but I also encourage him to hear firsthand my constituents’ concerns with the Administration’s proposal to revive the project,” said Senator Heller. “I will continue to fight on behalf of Nevadans and work with the Nevada delegation, congressional leadership, and Governor Sandoval to bury the failed Yucca Mountain strategy and find solutions to our country’s nuclear waste problem.”

__________

On March 16, Senators Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto expressed their opposition to the Yucca Mountain proposal to Secretary Perry and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney with the following letter.