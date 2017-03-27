Man Arrested for Burglary at Bellagio in Las Vegas, Other Suspec - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Arrested for Burglary at Bellagio in Las Vegas, Other Suspects Sought

Posted: Updated:

Authorities have identified a man who is believed to have worn a pig mask during a weekend smash-and-grab burglary at a luxury watch and jewelry store at the Bellagio casino resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
    
Records show that 20-year-old Sebastian Gonzalez was being held Monday at the Clark County jail pending a court appearance Wednesday on felony conspiracy, burglary, attempted robbery and weapon charges. 

Officer Laura Meltzer says Gonzalez was believed to have worn the pig mask during the the robbery at the Tesorini store a little before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Gonzalez was arrested in a casino parking garage, while three other male suspects fled after police say one pointed what appeared to be a handgun.

Meltzer says one of the suspects wore a white cat mask and another wore a panda mask.

Authorities say no one was injured in the robbery at the store, which was closed at the time. 

The Associated Press contributed to this story

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Lake Tahoe Close To Full Legal Limit

    Lake Tahoe Close To Full Legal Limit

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:47:14 GMT

    Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake. 

    More >>

    Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake. 

    More >>

  • "Move Over" Law Takes Effect July 1st

    "Move Over" Law Takes Effect July 1st

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:18:31 GMT

    Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space. 

    More >>

    Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space. 

    More >>

  • US 395 Near Independence CA Closed Due to Flooding Has Reopened

    US 395 Near Independence CA Closed Due to Flooding Has Reopened

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-06-29 00:43:51 GMT

    Update: Caltrans says US Highway 395 south of Independence, California has reopened after flooding closed it on Sunday.

    More >>

    Update: Caltrans says US Highway 395 south of Independence, California has reopened after flooding closed it on Sunday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.