Man Arrested for Burglary at Bellagio in Las Vegas, Other Suspects Sought

Authorities have identified a man who is believed to have worn a pig mask during a weekend smash-and-grab burglary at a luxury watch and jewelry store at the Bellagio casino resort on the Las Vegas Strip.



Records show that 20-year-old Sebastian Gonzalez was being held Monday at the Clark County jail pending a court appearance Wednesday on felony conspiracy, burglary, attempted robbery and weapon charges.

Officer Laura Meltzer says Gonzalez was believed to have worn the pig mask during the the robbery at the Tesorini store a little before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Gonzalez was arrested in a casino parking garage, while three other male suspects fled after police say one pointed what appeared to be a handgun.

Meltzer says one of the suspects wore a white cat mask and another wore a panda mask.

Authorities say no one was injured in the robbery at the store, which was closed at the time.

