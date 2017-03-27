Michigan, Flint to Replace 18,000 Lead-Tainted Water Lines - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Michigan, Flint to Replace 18,000 Lead-Tainted Water Lines

Posted: Updated:

Michigan and the city of Flint have agreed to replace thousands of home water lines under a sweeping deal to settle a lawsuit over lead-contaminated water in the troubled city.
    
A court filing Monday says Flint will replace at least 18,000 lead or galvanized-steel water lines by 2020, and the state will pick up the bill with state and federal money. The state said it will pay $87 million and keep another $10 million in reserve if necessary.
    
The settlement will be presented to a federal judge in Detroit on Tuesday for approval.
    
Flint's water was tainted with lead for at least 18 months, as the city tapped the Flint River but didn't treat the water to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead leached from old pipes and fixtures.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Lake Tahoe Close To Full Legal Limit

    Lake Tahoe Close To Full Legal Limit

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:47:14 GMT

    Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake. 

    More >>

    Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake. 

    More >>

  • "Move Over" Law Takes Effect July 1st

    "Move Over" Law Takes Effect July 1st

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:18:31 GMT

    Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space. 

    More >>

    Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space. 

    More >>

  • US 395 Near Independence CA Closed Due to Flooding Has Reopened

    US 395 Near Independence CA Closed Due to Flooding Has Reopened

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-06-29 00:43:51 GMT

    Update: Caltrans says US Highway 395 south of Independence, California has reopened after flooding closed it on Sunday.

    More >>

    Update: Caltrans says US Highway 395 south of Independence, California has reopened after flooding closed it on Sunday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.