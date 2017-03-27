Hawaii: Keep Revised Travel Ban Halted Without Hearing - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hawaii: Keep Revised Travel Ban Halted Without Hearing

Posted: Updated:

Hawaii is asking a judge to extend his order blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban without holding another hearing.
    
U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson temporarily halted the ban from taking effect, but his order is set to expire Wednesday. That's when he's scheduled a hearing on Hawaii's request to block the ban until the state's lawsuit works its way through the courts.
    
Hawaii says in court documents that nothing has changed since Watson ruled and a hearing is unnecessary. The state says that it will ensure the constitutional rights of Muslim citizens across the U.S. are vindicated.
    
The Department of Justice says that if the judge grants the request, it should only cover the part of Trump's executive order that suspends new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Lake Tahoe Close To Full Legal Limit

    Lake Tahoe Close To Full Legal Limit

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:47:14 GMT

    Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake. 

    More >>

    Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake. 

    More >>

  • "Move Over" Law Takes Effect July 1st

    "Move Over" Law Takes Effect July 1st

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:18:31 GMT

    Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space. 

    More >>

    Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space. 

    More >>

  • US 395 Near Independence CA Closed Due to Flooding Has Reopened

    US 395 Near Independence CA Closed Due to Flooding Has Reopened

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-06-29 00:43:51 GMT

    Update: Caltrans says US Highway 395 south of Independence, California has reopened after flooding closed it on Sunday.

    More >>

    Update: Caltrans says US Highway 395 south of Independence, California has reopened after flooding closed it on Sunday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.