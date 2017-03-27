Hawaii: Keep Revised Travel Ban Halted Without Hearing

Hawaii is asking a judge to extend his order blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban without holding another hearing.



U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson temporarily halted the ban from taking effect, but his order is set to expire Wednesday. That's when he's scheduled a hearing on Hawaii's request to block the ban until the state's lawsuit works its way through the courts.



Hawaii says in court documents that nothing has changed since Watson ruled and a hearing is unnecessary. The state says that it will ensure the constitutional rights of Muslim citizens across the U.S. are vindicated.



The Department of Justice says that if the judge grants the request, it should only cover the part of Trump's executive order that suspends new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries.

