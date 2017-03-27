Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary Cities Must End

The Division of Insurance has announced that Nevada’s insurance carriers that participate in the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange have decided to only offer coverage to Clark, Washoe, and Nye counties beginning in 2018.More >>
Washoe County School District Police investigates a case of vandalism at an elementary school in the North Valleys.More >>
A House committee has approved a bill that would revive the dormant nuclear waste dump at Nevada's Yucca Mountain, while also moving forward with a separate plan for a temporary storage site in New Mexico or Texas.More >>
Memorial services are scheduled for two former Reno-Sparks NAACP presidents.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
A family displaced by a house fire in Fernley on Monday is asking for your help.More >>
A trend that is sweeping the Las Vegas Strip has locals and tourists a like not too happy. More and more casinos are charging for parking and now a local casino is joining the trend.More >>
