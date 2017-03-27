Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary Cities Must End - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary Cities Must End

Posted: Updated:

The Trump administration is continuing its tough talk against "sanctuary cities," which shelter people living in the country illegally by refusing to help the federal government enforce immigration laws.
    
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he is "urging states and local jurisdictions to comply with these federal laws."
    
He says the Justice Department will require compliance with immigration laws in order for the cities to receive grants through the Office of Justice Programs. The Obama administration had a similar policy in place.
    
President Trump had said during the campaign that he would "defund" sanctuary cities by taking away their federal funding.
    
But legal precedent suggests that would have been difficult to do.
    
Sanctuary cities include New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as many smaller municipalities.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.