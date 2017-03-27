Official: London Attacker Not Linked to ISIS or al-Qaida

A senior British counterterrorism officer says police have found "no evidence" Westminster attacker Khalid Masood was associated with the Islamic State group or al-Qaida.



Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu says Masood clearly had "an interest in jihad," but police have no evidence he discussed his attack with others.



Basu says in a statement that the attack in which Masood used an SUV and knives to kill four people in London "appears to be based on low sophistication, low tech, low cost techniques copied from other attacks."



He says Masood was not a "subject of interest" for counterterror police or the intelligence services before last week's attack.

Masood is believed to have used the messaging service WhatsApp before running down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and storming a gate outside Parliament armed with two knives. Four died in the rampage, including a police officer.



Encryption makes it more difficult to know whether Masood was acting with an accomplice. Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd wants technology companies to do more to make it possible for security services to have access to such messages.



Police say that a 30-year-old man arrested in Birmingham on Sunday and a 58-year-old man arrested shortly after the attack remain in police custody.

