NFL Team Owners Approve Raiders Move to Las Vegas

In a nearly unanimous vote, 31 of the 32 team owners made the decision on Monday that Las Vegas will be the new home to the Raiders.

Kelvin Atkinson, the assistant majority leader in the Nevada Senate, says lawmakers here in the silver state are thrilled that professional football is now coming to Nevada.

It was back in October when the legislature passed a deal to build a 1.7 billion dollar stadium near the strip in Las Vegas.

“They wanted a place where they could call home and we have provided that for them and it makes what we went through for special session all the worthwhile," says Atkinson.

Senate Minority leader Michael Roberson says the Raiders move will not only help tourism within the state, but it will help promote job growth as well.

“It's going to mean 40,000 jobs, looking forward to the economic development that's going to happen in southern Nevada as a result of this vote,” says Roberson.

Governor Brian Sandoval released the following statement after the NFL owners voted 31-1 to approve the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas

“This is a monumental day for Las Vegas and the entire State of Nevada. I would like to express my gratitude to Mark Davis, the Raiders franchise and the NFL owners for their belief in the potential of our state. I would also like to thank the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee, the Legislature, and everyone who worked to make this idea a reality and for their continued due diligence. The Stadium Authority Board will continue its work to finalize the details but the terms of the deal are established into law and no additional taxpayer funds will be expended.”

American Gaming Association (AGA) President and CEO Geoff Freeman released the following statement after NFL owners approved the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas today:

“We congratulate the Raiders and the National Football League on today’s historic decision to place a team in Las Vegas. The second announcement of a major sports franchise to locate a team in Las Vegas in just the last 12 months demonstrates how far gaming has come, from a niche industry to a $240 billion economic engine that supports 1.7 million jobs in 40 states. The gaming industry currently partners with professional teams around the country and we look forward to soon doing the same in Nevada. We applaud the many leaders in Las Vegas who have worked tirelessly to make the city the world’s premier tourist, convention and entertainment destination -- and a market worthy of an NFL team.

Today Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District released the following statement after NFL owners voted 31-1 in favor of relocating the Raiders’ franchise to Las Vegas

“The Raiders’ loyal fan base and celebrated franchise fit perfectly with the expanded professional sports presence in Las Vegas, the Entertainment Capital of the World. I look forward to cheering on the Silver and Black right here in District One.”

--

"Let me be the first to welcome the Raiders to their new home. This is a great day for southern Nevada and for UNLV. This deal and today's vote ring in a new era in Las Vegas. My caucus and I often talk about the need to create long term construction projects that recreate some of the jobs that were lost during the recession, and this project will do that; these long term financial benefits will be a boon for our economy. It has been an honor to play a role, however small, in this deal, and I am exultant to know that the Raiders see Las Vegas for what it is -- a welcoming city with hard working people, eager to show Raider Nation how proud we are of all that Las Vegas has to offer.” – Assembly Republican Leader Paul Anderson

“Today, we are proud to officially welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Nevada. I would like to thank Governor Brian Sandoval for his vision of building a New Nevada that has made this possible. Also, Steve Hill, the Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, and Tommy White, President of the Laborers International Union Local 872, stood together fighting to make this a reality to help our working men and women. Finally, the Adelson family, Andy Abboud, and the Las Vegas Sands played a truly instrumental role in bringing the Raiders to Las Vegas and we will always be grateful for their vision and foresight. Republicans were proud to sand shoulder-to-shoulder with these individuals, and others, to make this a reality so we can continue to put people back to work and to grow our already first class tourism industry.” – Senate Republican Leader Michael Roberson