Democrats Force One-Week Delay on Panel Vote on Supreme Court Pick

Democrats have forced a one-week delay for the Senate Judiciary Committee vote on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.



Judge Neil Gorsuch is still on track for confirmation, with solid backing from the Republican majority.



Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Monday announced the delay that was requested by Democrats.



Any member of the committee can move to delay panel business and it is frequent practice. The committee will now vote on Gorsuch's nomination April 3.



At least 15 Democrats and independents, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have announced their opposition to the Denver-based appeals court judge. They argue that Gorsuch has ruled too often against workers and in favor of corporations.

