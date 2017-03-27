Democrats Force One-Week Delay on Panel Vote on Supreme Court Pi - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Democrats Force One-Week Delay on Panel Vote on Supreme Court Pick

Posted: Updated:

Democrats have forced a one-week delay for the Senate Judiciary Committee vote on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.
    
Judge Neil Gorsuch is still on track for confirmation, with solid backing from the Republican majority.
    
Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Monday announced the delay that was requested by Democrats.
    
Any member of the committee can move to delay panel business and it is frequent practice. The committee will now vote on Gorsuch's nomination April 3.
    
At least 15 Democrats and independents, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have announced their opposition to the Denver-based appeals court judge. They argue that Gorsuch has ruled too often against workers and in favor of corporations.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.