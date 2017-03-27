Nevada Lawmakers Turn to Paid Leave for Workers, Tax for Tampons

The Washoe County School District is adjusting the schedule at Gerlach K-12 School due to increased traffic during the annual Burning Man Festival.More >>
Prominence Health Plan says it is leaving Nevada’s health plan exchange marketplace starting on July 1, and will complete the process on December 31, 2017.More >>
Crews are on scene on a wildfire north of Reno near Gerlach. The 10-acre 447 Fire started just before noon on Wednesday near Empire Ranch Road.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration said it's taking steps to boost the number of generic prescription drugs on the market in an effort to make medicines more affordable and to prevent price gouging.More >>
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is hosting their Scheels Summer of Service volunteer event next month.More >>
Reno police say a man pulled out a knife on a Walmart employee and is now in custody.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
A trend that is sweeping the Las Vegas Strip has locals and tourists a like not too happy. More and more casinos are charging for parking and now a local casino is joining the trend.More >>
KTVN’s very own Kristen Remington is bringing home a Gracie Award for her ‘Breast Cancer 2 Bikini’ Special.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple home burglaries in Cold Springs.More >>
