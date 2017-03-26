Alabama Authorities Say Two Adults and Two Teens Killed in Plane - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Alabama Authorities Say Two Adults and Two Teens Killed in Plane Crash

Posted: Updated:

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers and two adults have been killed in a small plane crash.
    
Blount County Operations Commander Tim Kent tells Al.com (http://bit.ly/2njukHg ) the dead are believed to be family members. They are identified as a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, a 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman.
    
Blount County 911 executive director Caleb Branch says the Cessna 210 departed from Kissimmee, Florida, and was traveling to Jackson, Tennessee.
    
The plane crashed Saturday about 2:30 p.m. local time.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

