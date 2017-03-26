Alabama Authorities Say Two Adults and Two Teens Killed in Plane Crash

A stolen police helicopter fired on Venezuela's Supreme Court and Interior Ministry in what President Nicolas Maduro said was a thwarted "terrorist attack" aimed at ousting him from power.More >>
A stolen police helicopter fired on Venezuela's Supreme Court and Interior Ministry in what President Nicolas Maduro said was a thwarted "terrorist attack" aimed at ousting him from power.More >>
KTVN’s very own Kristen Remington is bringing home a Gracie Award for her ‘Breast Cancer 2 Bikini’ Special.More >>
KTVN’s very own Kristen Remington is bringing home a Gracie Award for her ‘Breast Cancer 2 Bikini’ Special.More >>
Washoe County Board of Commissioners approve funds to cover costs of winter flooding which is over $3 million spent to date.More >>
Washoe County Board of Commissioners approve funds to cover costs of winter flooding which is over $3 million spent to date.More >>
A new senior center is open in Fallon and Tuesday officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.More >>
A new senior center is open in Fallon and Tuesday officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.More >>
Authorities say a law enforcement officer has been shot in Sacramento. His condition is unknown.More >>
Authorities say a law enforcement officer has been shot in Sacramento. His condition is unknown.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers say one person died after a fatal crash near US 50 and Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers say one person died after a fatal crash near US 50 and Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>
The United States Geological Survey reports that more than two dozen earthquakes rattled the Lake Tahoe region early Tuesday.More >>
The United States Geological Survey reports that more than two dozen earthquakes rattled the Lake Tahoe region early Tuesday.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash on I-80 west of Verdi.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash on I-80 west of Verdi.More >>