Nevada Lawmakers Look at Paid Leave for Workers, Tax for Tampons

By ALISON NOON

Associated Press



CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers are turning their attention this week to multiple measures that would mandate or help businesses afford to give workers paid leave from work.



Lawmakers also will consider whether to ask voters to remove taxes from feminine hygiene products.



One committee will hold a Friday hearing in Las Vegas regarding Red Rock Canyon. But first, they face a deadline to put their policy ideas into writing.



About 200 new bills were introduced last week, bringing the total number of published proposals to nearly 900.



Hundreds more are still in the queue. They're due Monday night.

