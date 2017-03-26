Francis William "Bill" Farr, City of Sparks' Longest Serving Fire Chief and Former State Senator has Died

Seven former and current fire chiefs who served the City of Sparks from 1951 to 2014. Photo from 2014

Statement from the City of Sparks on the passing of Francis William Farr:

Sparks, NV - Francis William "Bill" Farr, the City of Sparks' longest serving fire chief (1951-1976) and former state senator passed away Saturday, March 25. He was 93 years old.

Mayor Geno Martini reflected on his personal relationship with Farr in the following statement:

"Bill Farr was the epitome of a public servant holding many titles throughout his life. He was a Washoe County Commissioner, Nevada State Senator, and the longest serving Sparks Fire Chief in the City's history. He was also an American hero, serving and fighting for our nation during World War II. As my daughter's grandfather, I knew Chief Farr well and always admired his deep integrity, commitment to service, and love for his Country. On behalf of a grateful City, I offer my condolences to Chief Farr's entire family. Bill Farr was a great American, and I will miss his presence."

"Although I only had the pleasure of meeting Chief Farr a few times, he was legendary at the Sparks Fire Department," said Sparks Fire Chief Chris Maples. "Stories of his time as Chief were told in the engine room and around the dinner table. He was an inspiration to all of us. From his military service to his impact on the fire service profession, his commitment to the public never wavered. He truly was a member of America’s greatest generation."

__________

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Chief Charles Moore released the following statement on the passing of City of Sparks longest serving Fire Chief and former State Senator William "Bill" Farr:



“Northern Nevada experienced a great loss this past weekend with the passing of a man who was widely respected not only within the tight-knit community of firefighters, but also throughout the state of Nevada. Chief William Farr gave a lifetime of dedicated service to his community as the city of Sparks’ longest serving fire chief and as a former state senator. We, at the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, extend our deepest condolences to the Farr family.”