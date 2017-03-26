Authorities Release Identities of Four Killed in Northern California Neighborhood

Authorities have released the identities of four people who were killed in a quiet Northern California neighborhood.

On Sunday, the Sacramento County coroner's office confirmed the victims as 45-year-old Angelique Vasquez; her 14-year-old daughter, Mia Vasquez; her 11-year-old son, Alvin Vasquez; and 21-year-old Ashley Coleman. Detectives say that it is not immediately known what relationship Coleman had to the Vasquez family.

Police say the four victims were discovered Thursday morning in a single story home after breaking into the home because a relative reported that something might be wrong. Sacramento Police Officer Matthew McPhail says investigators are still processing the scene and are treating the entire house as evidence.

Sacramento Police spokeswoman Officer Linda Matthew says Salvador Vasquez-Oliva a 56-year-old from Sacramento, was arrested in San Francisco early on Friday on suspicion of homicide in connection to the killings. Vasquez-Oliva was reported to have been employed as an office technician for California's unemployment agency.

Officials have not named a motive or said what relationship Vasquez-Oliva has to the dead, other than the killings don't appear to be random and that Vasquez-Oliva was likely known by the victims.

