Nevada Prepaid Tuition Open Enrollment Ends Sunday

From State of Nevada Office of the State Treasurer:

Lock in tomorrow’s college tuition at today’s rates for your child before open enrollment for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition program closes on April 30.

Gain peace of mind by knowing your tuition rates: pre-pay future tuition by locking in your payment based on today’s prices. Payments are affordable and will not change regardless of future tuition increases. Families can choose to pay a one-time lump sum, pay over five years, or pay monthly until high school graduation. Plans start as low as $38 per month for a community college plan for a newborn.

The in-state tuition value can even be used out-of-state at any college or university that accepts FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

The Nevada Prepaid Tuition program has been in existence for 19 years, with more than 20,000 participants. For more information, go to NV529.org or call 702-486-2025.

