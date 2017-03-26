Shooting at Cincinnati Nightclub Leaves One Dead, Over Dozen Injured

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a person of interest in an investigation of a series of residential burglaries in Cold Springs.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a person of interest in an investigation of a series of residential burglaries in Cold Springs.More >>
For the first time since 2005, the national average for gas prices is at an all time low, and according to GasBuddy, the national average will be $2.21 per gallon.More >>
For the first time since 2005, the national average for gas prices is at an all time low, and according to GasBuddy, the national average will be $2.21 per gallon.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has been arrested near Virginia Lake and Lakeside Drive who was involved in a domestic dispute.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has been arrested near Virginia Lake and Lakeside Drive who was involved in a domestic dispute.More >>
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence hosted Republican senators at the White House to discuss flailing efforts to pass a new health care bill.More >>
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence hosted Republican senators at the White House to discuss flailing efforts to pass a new health care bill.More >>
This summer, for the third year in a row, Zephyr Cove is home to a special one-day camp for grieving children and teens.More >>
This summer, for the third year in a row, Zephyr Cove is home to a special one-day camp for grieving children and teens.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers say one person died after a fatal crash near US 50 and Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers say one person died after a fatal crash near US 50 and Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash on I-80 west of Verdi.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash on I-80 west of Verdi.More >>
The United States Geological Survey reports that more than two dozen earthquakes rattled the Lake Tahoe region early Tuesday.More >>
The United States Geological Survey reports that more than two dozen earthquakes rattled the Lake Tahoe region early Tuesday.More >>