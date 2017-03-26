Shooting at Cincinnati Nightclub Leaves One Dead, Over Dozen Injured

City officials in Cincinnati say a conflict between at least two people and possibly different groups that happened earlier on Saturday apparently escalated into the overnight nightclub shooting that left one person dead and 14 people injured.

Police have identified the person who was killed as 27-year-old O’Bryan Spikes.

Police say the gunfire started at about 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. Police say the motive for the shooting is unclear and the investigation is ongoing, but that there is no indication the deadly shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati is terrorism related.

Capt. Kim Williams says authorities are not sure what prompted the shooting at the Cameo nightclub early Sunday and that the crowd there is often very young on Saturday nights. She continued by saying that they have had trouble in the past, but "this is the worst by far." On New Year's Day in 2015 there was a shooting inside the club and in the parking lost in September of last year.

A spokesperson for the hospital says that eight of those who were injured in the Cincinnati nightclub shooting are being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where one person is in critical condition, three are in serious condition, and four are listed as stable.

The Associated Press and CBS contributed to this story