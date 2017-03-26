Reno 1868 FC Gets Shutout in Regular Season Debut

Reno 1868 FC welcomed United Soccer League’s Orange County SC in the club’s season kickoff, Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. With 5,691 fans in attendance, 1868 FC walked away with a 2-0 defeat.

In the 45th minute Orange County forward Markus Lacroix whipped a ball toward the goal from the left corner to hit the inside post and beat Reno’s keeper Andrew Tarbell and brought the score 2-0.

Reno 1868 started off strong in the first half with a chance in the opening minute. Forward Dane Kelly ran the ball down the right side of the pitch only to be stopped by the hands of Orange County goalkeeper Charlie Lyon. In the 31st minute, Orange County’s Lacroix opened the score with a left-footed shot from the center of the box into the bottom left corner of the net. Lacroix then scored again in stoppage time before the half which brought Orange County ahead 2-0.

Kelly had a good chance to tally a goal for Reno 1868 in the 52nd minute, but was taken out in the box from a rough challenge and awarded no penalty. Reno 1868 made a tactical substitution by taking out Mackenzie Pridham for Brian Brown in the 56th minute to change up its offense. Immediately after taking the pitch Brown had a chance to earn a goal back, but overshot the ball off his right foot from the right side of the box. Reno continued to work hard in the second half, but Orange County continued to dominate possession. At the final whistle, Orange County took three points off a 2-0 win.

Reno 1868 FC Press Release