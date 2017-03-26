Nevada Baseball Falls to Air Force

Air Force (10-12, 2-9 MW) put together a pair of three-run innings to defeat the Nevada (6-17, 3-8 MW) baseball team 7-3 in the second game of three-game Mountain West series at Peccole Park on Saturday afternoon. The Wolf Pack won 10-2 on Friday and the game to decide the series is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Pack dropped to 6-17 and 3-7 in MW play. The Falcons improved to 10-12 overall and 2-9 in conference play.

After a scoreless first inning both teams plated a run in the second. Pack first baseman Dillan Shrum’s RBI single scored the Nevada run.

A solo home run by Pack right fielder Mike Echavia in the bottom of the fifth and Nevada led 2-1. AF took the lead with three runs in the top of the sixth to move in front 4-2. Echavia’s double in the seventh scored Jordan Pearce from first after he had walked to get the Pack within a run at 4-3.

Falcon infielder Bradley Haslam’s fourth home run of the season was a three-run blast in the top of the eighth that made the final score 7-3.

Nevada stranded 13 runners in the game and Air Force 10.

Mark Nowaczweski (1-3) was tagged with the loss allowing four runs, three earned in 5.2 innings on the mound. Ethan Nichols improved to 2-1 on the season, giving up two runs in five innings of work. Ryan Holloway (1) recorded the save pitching the final four innings and surrendered just one run.

Echavia (2-for-5, R, 2RBI), Justin Bridgman (2-for-5) and Marco Valenzuela (2-for-4) each had two hits for the Pack. Echavia drove in two of the Pack’s four runs on the day. Haslam (4-for-5, R, 4RBI) led AF with four hits and four RBI.

Nevada Press Release