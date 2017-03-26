Nevada Softball Splits with Utah State in Doubleheader

The Nevada softball team opened up its doubleheader against Utah State with a 6-2 win and then fell to the Aggies 6-3 in its second matchup of the day. With the split of its two games on Saturday, the Wolf Pack sits at 16-13 overall on the season and 2-3 in conference play, heading into Sunday’s rubber match.

The day began for the Pack by jumping out to another early lead as the team scored its first run of the game courtesy of a sacrifice fly from freshman Haley Burda, which scored senior Nikki Orozco who began the inning with a walk. After the Aggies (19-7, 2-2 MW) responded with two runs of its own in the top of the third, Nevada found itself in a 2-1 hole.

Utah State kept Nevada’s defense on its toes, loading the bases in the fourth inning but the Pack blanked the Aggies to keep the score at 2-1, entering the bottom of the frame. With Nevada trailing by just a run, the Pack used a five-run fourth to reclaim a 6-2 lead.

Freshman Sienna Swain collected one of her two game-high hits to jumpstart the Pack’s offense with a double down the left field line. After senior Raquel Martinez doubled home Swain, freshman Sierra Mello and junior Aaliyah Gibson both reached base to load the bases for junior Erika Hansen.

On a 2-0 hitter’s count, Hansen took the next pitch she saw over the left field wall to drive in four runs and launch her sixth long ball of the season to cap off a five-run, four-hit fourth inning for the Pack. The four-run lead Nevada gave senior McKenna Isenberg turned out to be all she needed.

The Aggies never backed down from the challenge though, loading the bases in each of the final four innings of the game. However, Isenberg and the battle-tested Wolf Pack defense forced 14 Aggies to be left on base in the first game, helping seal the 6-2 victory for Nevada. Isenberg notched off her ninth complete of the season, striking out nine batters and allowing just five hits in the process.

After the Pack found itself in a 6-0 deficit to start the second game, Nevada did its best to claw its way back into the game, but the three runs it put up in the final four innings was not enough as the team fell by a score of 6-3. The Pack will be back on the field Sunday, March 26 to take on the Aggies in the final game of the three-game series. First pitch for that matchup is slated for 11 a.m. PT.

