Oakland Raiders Fans Rallying to Keep Team From Leaving

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Oakland Raiders fans and city leaders are rallying in support of keeping the team from moving to Las Vegas ahead of an NFL owners meeting.
    
About 200 fans dressed in black and silver and holding signs that read "Stay in Oakland" joined Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf at a rally Saturday.
    
Schaaf is making a last-minute plea to hang on to the team Oakland lured back from Los Angeles in 1995.
    
Schaaf on Friday shared details of investors' plans for a stadium on the current Coliseum site, and vowed that she and the city are doing all they can to keep the team.
    
In a letter to the NFL, Schaaf detailed renderings of what the $1.3 billion, 55,000-seat football-only stadium would look like. She also assured the league that Oakland would expedite the environmental review and other bureaucratic moves that could bog down the project.

