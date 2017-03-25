Man Who Fatally Shot Bus Passenger on Las Vegas Strip Identified - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Who Fatally Shot Bus Passenger on Las Vegas Strip Identified

Posted: Updated:

Police say a man sitting at the back of a public bus on the Las Vegas Strip started shooting "for no apparent reason" as passengers got off at a stop in the heart of the tourism corridor.
           
Police said Sunday that 55-year-old Rolando Cardenas is accused in the shooting. Authorities say he surrendered peacefully after a standoff inside the double-decker bus that lasted more than four hours Saturday.
           
He has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, burglary and opening fire on the bus. An attorney for Cardenas couldn't immediately be found.
           
The bus had stopped on the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino. Police say passengers were leaving when Cardenas stood up and fired several rounds from a handgun.
           
The Clark County coroner's office identified the victim as Gary Breitling, 57, of Sidney, Montana. He died at a hospital shortly after the gunfire was reported Saturday.
           
The bus had stopped on the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, forcing the heart of the tourism corridor to shut down until Saturday night.
           
Another victim suffered injuries and was hospitalized but was expected to live.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.