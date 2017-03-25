Elko District to Add 20 New School Buses to Aging Fleet - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Elko District to Add 20 New School Buses to Aging Fleet

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - The Elko County School District is planning to update its aging fleet of school buses with 20 new vehicles this spring.
    
The Elko Daily Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2o3XOcb ) that Transportation Director Bill Micheli says the new buses should reduce the overall age of Elko's fleet, which is considerably older than the national average fleet age of nine.
    
Superintendent Jeff Zander says the total cost for the new vehicles is $2.75 million.
    
There are currently 72 buses in Elko's fleet. Micheli hopes to retire 10 after the new vehicles are added.
    
Elko's buses gain a significant number of miles over time. Last year, the fleet put on 1,322,000 miles between regular routes, school trips and athletic competitions.
    
Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com

