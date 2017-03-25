Slide The City Returns To Reno This Summer - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Slide The City Returns To Reno This Summer

Posted: Updated:

Slide the City is returning to the Biggest Little City this summer.

The event is scheduled to make its way back to Reno on June 3rd.

Slide the City says they will return with a new and improved slide system, and with more water.

The slide starts at the corner of Ralston and University Terrace and slides all the way down Ralston Avenue.

All sliders must be at least 5 years old and over 46 inches tall. For tickets click here.  

The organization says to bring the following:
A Smile
Sunscreen
An appropriate Swim Suit (no sharp objects attached)
Shoes
Your friends
Card or Cash

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.