Slide The City Returns To Reno This Summer

Slide the City is returning to the Biggest Little City this summer.

The event is scheduled to make its way back to Reno on June 3rd.

Slide the City says they will return with a new and improved slide system, and with more water.

The slide starts at the corner of Ralston and University Terrace and slides all the way down Ralston Avenue.

All sliders must be at least 5 years old and over 46 inches tall. For tickets click here.

The organization says to bring the following:

A Smile

Sunscreen

An appropriate Swim Suit (no sharp objects attached)

Shoes

Your friends

Card or Cash