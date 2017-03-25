Las Vegas Senator Wants Even-Earlier Recreational Pot Launch

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A Las Vegas Democrat is seeking to start recreational marijuana sales in Nevada at least a few weeks earlier than currently planned.

Sen. Tick Segerblom wants to green-light pot sales by mid-June.

State regulators are already planning a July 1 launch, which is six months ahead of deadline.

Segerblom told his colleagues at a Friday hearing that his bill could act as a backup to the state tax department's strategy - in case something extends the current timeline.

Senate Bill 302 would do much of what the department is currently vetting.

It would implement sales taxes, some new rules and the general provisions of the legalization initiative voters approved in November.

Director Deonne Contine says the tax department's process is prudent and on schedule.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.