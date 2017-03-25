Las Vegas Senator Wants Even-Earlier Recreational Pot Launch

Nevada Highway Patrol says there is a fatal crash near US 50 and Cave Rock.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash on I-80 west of Verdi.
There was a brush fire near US 395 south of the Bonanza Casino north of Reno that broke out Monday afternoon.
Update: The North Lyon County Fire Protection District says units have cleared the area and that one residence was lost and the occupants have been displaced.
The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law. That's according to an analysis Monday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.
A bull rider is recovering after breaking his neck at the Reno Rodeo.
The 'His Word by Parable Christian Store' has been a part of the Sparks community for over 35 years and this weekend, they are closing the book on a long-time legacy.
A young bear was found in the backyard of a Reno home on Monday.
