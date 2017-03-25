Many Governors Welcome Demise of GOP Health Care Bill - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Many Governors Welcome Demise of GOP Health Care Bill

Posted: Updated:

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) - The demise of the GOP health care replacement plan was welcome news for many governors, including Republicans in states that expanded Medicaid under former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

Those states had faced the prospect of seeing billions of federal dollars disappear.

The impact of the Republican plan would have been most pronounced in the 31 states that expanded Medicaid, the federal-state program that provides health coverage to lower-income people.

Several states estimated that they would have to come up with billions of extra dollars to fill the gap or see the number of uninsured swell.

Four Republican governors wrote congressional leaders a letter calling for a different approach.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

