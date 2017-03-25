Many Governors Welcome Demise of GOP Health Care Bill

Update: The North Lyon County Fire Protection District says units have cleared the area and that one residence was lost and the occupants have been displaced.More >>
Update: The North Lyon County Fire Protection District says units have cleared the area and that one residence was lost and the occupants have been displaced.More >>
There is a brush fire on US 395 south of the Bonanza Casino north of Reno.More >>
There is a brush fire on US 395 south of the Bonanza Casino north of Reno.More >>
The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law. That's according to an analysis Monday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.More >>
The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law. That's according to an analysis Monday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.More >>
California Highway Patrol Helicopter 24 (H-24) rescued a man who had been swept down river from Emerald Pools near Nevada City.More >>
California Highway Patrol Helicopter 24 (H-24) rescued a man who had been swept down river from Emerald Pools near Nevada City.More >>
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it. The court will hear arguments in the case in the fall.More >>
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it. The court will hear arguments in the case in the fall.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>
A bull rider is recovering after breaking his neck at the Reno Rodeo.More >>
A bull rider is recovering after breaking his neck at the Reno Rodeo.More >>
The ‘His Word by Parable Christian Store’ has been a part of the Sparks community for over 35 years and this weekend, they are closing the book on a long-time legacy.More >>
The ‘His Word by Parable Christian Store’ has been a part of the Sparks community for over 35 years and this weekend, they are closing the book on a long-time legacy.More >>
The flooding has led CalTrans to close US Highway 395 just south of the town of Independence, CA.More >>
The flooding has led CalTrans to close US Highway 395 just south of the town of Independence, CA.More >>