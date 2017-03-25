Special Olympics Nevada to Host Regional Basketball Tournament Saturday

The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law. That's according to an analysis Monday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.More >>
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it. The court will hear arguments in the case in the fall.More >>
The North Lyon County Fire Protection District is on scene of a Fernley house fire that is possibly threatening another residence.More >>
The National Weather Service, Reno has issued a red flag warning to begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday and and last through 11:00 p.m.More >>
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke is scheduled to make a "major announcement for rural America" in Pahrump on Monday afternoon.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>
A bull rider is recovering after breaking his neck at the Reno Rodeo.More >>
The flooding has led CalTrans to close US Highway 395 just south of the town of Independence, CA.More >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting yet another call to decide whether Americans have a constitutional right to carry guns with them outside their homes.More >>
The ‘His Word by Parable Christian Store’ has been a part of the Sparks community for over 35 years and this weekend, they are closing the book on a long-time legacy.More >>
