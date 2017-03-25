Special Olympics Nevada to Host Regional Basketball Tournament S - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Special Olympics Nevada to Host Regional Basketball Tournament Saturday

Posted: Updated:

Hundreds of Special Olympics athletes will converge for the Northern Nevada Regional Basketball Tournament Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, located at 2680 E 9th St.

Teams have been practicing in their respective regions since January to compete in the tournament, which signifies the culmination of the Special Olympics basketball season. Athletes of all abilities will have the chance to compete in front of friends and family and showcase their accomplishments and dedication. Medals will be presented for team competition and the individual skills competition. Athletes from Washoe County, Winnemucca, Carson City, South Lake Tahoe, Lassen County, Fernley, Fallon and Douglas County will participate.

A full schedule of events and more information may be found at www.sonv.org.

