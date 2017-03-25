SB302 Aims to Speed Up Recreational Pot Sales

A new bill introduced to senate on Friday could mean recreational pot sales, sooner.

Last year, the majority of Nevada residents voted 'Yes' on ballot question 2, effectively legalizing the purchase and possession of recreational marijuana for anyone 21 years and older. This went into effect in January. However, you can't buy it from a dispensary without a medical reason and doctor's recommendation until next January. At least for now.

Senator Tick Segerblom introduced Senate Bill 302 to the Senate Judiciary committee on Friday. The bill, known as the Early Start Recreational Program, would allow for medical marijuana dispensaries to sell recreational pot as soon as July of this year. It would follow the same rules as current medicinal regulations, but with two differences:

Users would no longer need a doctor's recommendation

Taxes on the plant would increase approximately 25%

For example, an ounce of marijuana with a retail value of $350 would generate a tax of about $80--which the bill says would go toward local government programs. (Police officers, schools, etc)

However, opponents say the state and its citizens could face safety problems and regulation issues if this is rolled out too quickly. They are also concerned with the rights of individual cities and counties.

Senator Segerblom, however, says that will not be an issue with this bill proposal and that any city or county who wants to opt out of the program, can.

Because of the new proposed taxes on the plant through SB302, a two-thirds majority vote from each house of the legislature will be required for the bill to pass.